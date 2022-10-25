ICICI Bank hits 52-week high as loan growth and interest margin drive ‘near flawless performance’

SUMMARY India’s second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank posted its financial results for the July to September quarter on Saturday, beating analysts' expectations on almost all fronts. Brokerages noted that key highlights of the earnings were strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion that drove the bank’s net interest income.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 31.43 percent jump in its second quarter consolidated profit at Rs 8,007 crore, helped by a steady growth in core business and also a dip in money set aside for bad loans. On a standalone basis, its profit jumped 37.14 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 7,557.84 crore.

The bank's core net interest income grew by 26 percent to Rs 14,707 crore in the reporting quarter, helped by a 23 percent loan growth and a 0.30 percent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.31 percent. Like many other lenders in the system, the bank's deposit growth at 12 percent was trailing the loan growth by a wide margin.

Following the September quarter results, ICICI Bank shares rose to a 52-week high of Rs 942.70 on BSE. At 2:25 pm, the stock was trading 0.7 percent higher from previous close at Rs 932.45.

Brokerage firm Citi has given a buy rating on ICICI Bank raised its target price to Rs 1,080 per share, meaning it sees over 16 percent upside in the stock from the previous close.

Nomura too has a buy call on the company and has raised EPS estimates by 1.2 percent and 3 percent for FY23 and FY24 respectively.

HSBC has also rated ICICI Bank ‘buy’ and increased the target price to Rs 1,100 per share. This implies the brokerage expects an 18 percent upside in the stock.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight stance on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250 per share. It called the September quarter a strong one with 25 percent core pre-provision operating profit (PPoP). It expects earnings consistency to drive continued re-rating.

Krishnan ASV, Lead Analyst-BFSI at HDFC Securities called ICICI Bank’s performance during the second quarter of the fiscal “near flawless.” The only bit he said he would worry about is accelerated asset repricing.“Directionally we always thought NIMs will reflate because of EBLR etc., but the magnitude of reflation has been a surprise. We went into quarter two assuming a 15 to 20 basis points (bps) margin reflation, but it's actually a surprise, nearly double that,” he said. He added this is a very benign credit cycle and too good to last forever and when an ICICI Bank is able to save for the rainy day, it's able to put aside some profits for what might go wrong later on in the cycle, that augurs very well for the health of the bank.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com believes that ICICI Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 909 and a target of Rs 955.

Market Expert Prakash Diwan has said that ICICI Bank continues to be the darling. He noted that it was a consensus pick for last Diwali and it has probably delivered to a large extent.