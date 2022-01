1 / 6 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in a a few days. She would present what is being dubbed as the most crucial Union Budget in recent years on February 1. The attempt will be to ensure a firm recovery in the Indian economy, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the big day of Union Budget 2022 nears, here's a look at the FM's team that has worked on the challenging task. (Image: PTI)



2 / 6 Tarun Bajaj: Revenue Secretary, Bajaj, has over three decades of experience and has served in several crucial positions including the post of economic affairs secretary. He also has worked at the PMO and is known for having good communication with the industry. He has already grabbed attention by increasing India's borrowing programme to Rs 12 lakh crore. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



3 / 6 Ajay Seth: The Economic Affairs Secretary has a clear task at hand. He will have to find ways to revive private capital expenditure in the economy in order to maintain India's GDP growth. (Image: Twitter)



4 / 6 Debashish Panda: The banking secretary has the responsibility to ensure that bankers remain positive even when credit and liquidity are pumped into various stressed sectors through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



5 / 6 TK Pandey: The Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Pandey will be in charge of the government's plans to privatize five or six companies such as Bharat Petroleum and Shipping Corporation of India. (Image: YouTube screengrab)