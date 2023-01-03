Banks, NBFCs release business updates — Here's how lenders performed in third quarter

SUMMARY A host of banks and non-banking financial companies have released their business updates for the third quarter (i.e. the quarter ending December 31, 2022). While Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services reported slow business growth, CSB Bank gained gold loan market share. For Federal Bank Ltd, the total deposits crossed Rs 2,00,000 crore milestone. In case of Bank Of Maharashtra, deposits were 11.7 percent up and gross advances rose 21.8 percent year-on-year. Let's look at the Q3 business updates of some banks and NBFCs here

Karur Vysya Bank | As per its quarterly business update, the lender's deposits increased 13.9 percent from the same quarter last year to 76,175 crore. On a sequential basis, deposits grew 3.5 percent. On the advances front, at Rs 63,636 crore, they registered a growth of 14.1 percent from the same period last year and 5.8 percent from the September quarter.

South Indian Bank | As per its quarterly business update, the lender’s gross advances increased 18 percent to Rs 70,168 crore. CASA increased 9 percent on-year to Rs 30,699 and CASA ratio improved 189 basis points to 33.84 percent.

Karnataka Bank | As per its quarterly business update, the gross advances increased 12.37 percent to Rs 63,658.59 crore. CASA increased 9.5 percent to 26,991.74 crore.

CSB Bank | As per its quarterly business update, the advances grew 5.6 percent QoQ and 26 percent YoY to Rs 18,643 crore. The gold advances grew 9 percent QoQ & 51 and YoY to Rs 8,772 crore. Deposits grew 8 percent QoQ and 19 percent YoY. CASA came at 31.4 percent vs QoQ 34.3 percent and YoY 34.6 percent.

Federal Bank | Total deposits crossed Rs 2,00,000 crore milestone, reaching Rs 2,01,425 crore, with a growth of 14.8 percent over Rs 1,75,432 crore as of December 31, 2021. The bank’s customer deposits aggregated to Rs 1,92,451 crore, a growth of 12.8 percent over Rs 1,70,654 crore as of December 31, 2021. The bank’s gross advances grew by 19.1 percent to Rs 1,71,043 Crore from Rs 1,43,638 crore as of December 31,2021. As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 19.1 percent and wholesale credit book grew by 19.0 percent.

Bank of Maharashtra | Deposits were 11.7 percent up and gross advances rose 21.8 percent year-on-year. CASA ratio came in at 52.5 percent vs 56.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and vs 55.1 percent year-on-year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | In December 2022, the non-banking finance company said the business continued its momentum with disbursement of Rs 4,650 crore, a 67 percent YoY growth led by positive macro environment. In Q3FY23 disbursements at Rs 14,450 crore registered a 80 percent growth YoY and with this, the year-to-date (YTD) disbursement stood at Rs 35,750 crore.