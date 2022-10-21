    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Axis Bank soars to 52-week high as Street cheers strong all-round performance

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Axis Bank shares scaled a 52-week high on Friday, a day after India's fifth largest bank by market value reported a strong set of quarterly results. Analysts gave a thumbs up to the earnings report, expecting an upside of as much as 39 percent in the stock price from Thursday's closing price.

    The lender's net interest margin — or the difference between interest earned and paid — jumped 31 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, its highest pace of growth in 25 quarters.

    Axis Bank's quarterly profit came in 22.7 percent above the estimated Rs 4343.7 crore given by analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll.

    The NII came in at Rs 10,360.2 crore — exceeding their expectations by 5.9 percent.

    The lender's net interest margin — a key measure of profitability for financial institutions — hit a 26-quarter high of 3.96 percent.

    According to Goldman Sachs, the quarterly performance should drive earnings upgrades and rerate valuation multiple for Axis Bank.

    The brokerage's target price implies an upside potential of 27.5 percent in the Axis Bank stock price.

