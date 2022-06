1 / 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi | During a programme for the 'Save Soil Movement', which also coincided with World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government's efforts for environmental protection have been multi-dimensional, even though India plays a negligible role in climate change. He said the country had reduced carbon emissions by 27 lakh tonnes as it reached its target of 10 percent ethanol blending, five months before schedule. He also said the country reached its target of 40 percent of power generation that is installed from sources that were non-fossil fuel-based. He said India reached this goal nine years before schedule. (Image: PTI)



2 / 7 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio | Appealing to people to live sustainably with nature by "choosing cleaner and greener lifestyles", Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on the occasion of World Environment day undertook a mega plantation drive across the state. A youth organisation planted more than 10,000 saplings suitable for 104 Angami villages in three districts - Chumoukedima, Dimapur and Kohima, while another such body of Kohima Village observed the day with the planting of 1,500 saplings. In Tseminyu district, Sewanu village marked the day by conducting mass plantations of cherry, ashoka and bokal trees. Churches across the state are also conducting tree-plantation drives on their complexes to create a green environment. (Image: Wiki Commons)



3 / 7 Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai | Addressing an event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium to mark World Environment Day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said it is the first state to introduce electric buses and has the maximum green cover among all big cities. The Delhi government is doing everything to protect the environment, Rai said adding that "people from outside are not responsible for the pollution problem in Delhi" and that city residents need to cut down their own share of pollution. (Image: Wiki Commons)



4 / 7 Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane | On the occasion of World Environment Day, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane visited an uninhabited island across the Mandovi river and said his department will take up the plantation of 1,500 mangrove trees on the island. Rane said the plantation of 1,500 mangrove trees on the island will be taken up as part of the "coastal defence of environment programme of the state forest department. He stressed on the need to not just speak about environment protection, but to make efforts and work for it. The forest department has decided to ensure all possible steps are taken for conserving the environment, he added. (Image: Vishwajit Rane Twitter)



5 / 7 Election Commission | Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey along with Secretary-General Umesh Sinha, Director General Dharmendra Sharma and other officers of the EC planted saplings at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) premises to mark the occasion of World Environment Day. Addressing the occasion, Pandey said 'reduce, reuse and recycle' is an integral motto of EC's approach for environmentally sound election management practices. The teams have also been asked to take due care to ensure that publicity material like flex, pamphlets and bags should be in accordance with the government's guidelines and avoid single-use plastic. (Image: ECI Twitter)



6 / 7 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Speaking at an event on the occasion of World Environment Day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it should not be seen as a one-day event, rather it should be seen as a way to ensure that the environment is protected and kept safe for the future. Talking about the steps taken by the state government to ensure a stable and clean environment, the CM said various garbage collection, segregation and disposal methods were being implemented, crores of saplings have been planted in the last five years and various awareness campaigns have been held across the state. Vijayan also said that due to climate change taking place across the world, the state has been facing natural disasters in the last few years. He said that steps are being taken to put in place infrastructure and basic facilities which would not be harmed by such natural disasters. (Image: Wiki Commons)