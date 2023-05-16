SUMMARY The monsoon's influence extends beyond agriculture, affecting the wider economy. Sufficient rain boosts overall economic growth, helping to control food price inflation, which has recently risen and led to higher lending rates.

India’s weather office predicts normal monsoon rain in 2023. But, a high chance of El Nino may cause less rain. In the past, India has experienced below-average rainfall during most El Nino years, sometimes leading to severe drought that destroyed crops and forced authorities to limit the export of some food grains. (Image: REUTERS)

WHAT IS EL NINO? HOW DOES IT AFFECT INDIA'S MONSOON: El Nino is a weather phenomenon that occurs when ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific oceans rise above normal. The warming causes changes in atmospheric patterns, leading to a weakening of the monsoon circulation over the Indian subcontinent. As a result, the Indian monsoon tends to be weaker and less reliable during El Nino years. (Image: Shutterstock)