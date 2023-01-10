Australia struck by "one-in-100-year" floods; over a thousand airlifted to safety

SUMMARY Isolated communities in Australia were hit with a flood after former tropical cyclone Ellie returned and made landfall in the arid region. Some regions were heavily inundated after receiving around a year’s worth of rain in a matter of a few days or even hours. The "one-in-100-year" flood, as it has been described, has cut off several isolated communities and many of them were airlifted out of trouble.

Australia has been on the receiving end of several floods over the past two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event that has soaked the mostly arid country. The country saw floods strike Queensland, located to the northeast of the country, at the start of 2022. The eastern seaboard of Australia has had five different floods over the past year alone. (Image: Reuters)

The latest flood, however, occurred in Western Australia's Kimberley region last week when former tropical cyclone Ellie made landfall. (Image: Reuters)

More than 200 Australian Defence Forces were deployed on the ground and more than 1,000 people were airlifted out of cut-off communities as the floods destroyed many major highways and roads in the region. The northern Fitzroy River has flooded over destroying many bridges as well. (Image: Reuters)

Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said that the flood waters have stretched as much as 50km with inundation "as far as the eye can see". (Image: Reuters)

Prompt emergency response has prevented deaths. However, the cost of the destruction of the region’s infrastructure is another story. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese estimates that the full cost of rebuilding is going to be “very large”. (Image: Reuters)

The government has already announced a $10,000 grant for housing repairs and essential household items, along with a 13-week disaster relief allowance for various agricultural producers. (Image: Reuters)