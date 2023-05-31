This gram panchayat’s eco-friendly initiative mesmerised the locals with smooth dark blue road

SUMMARY The construction of the blue road in the Uchalan Gram Panchayat of Raina demonstrates a forward-thinking and innovative approach to road construction. By combining discarded plastic with pitch, this project offers enhanced durability, improved resistance to water and heat damage, and an attractive visual element.

In a pioneering move to address the challenges posed by water and extreme temperatures, the Uchalan Gram Panchayat of Raina in East Bardhaman in West Bengal, has constructed a unique blue road. By blending discarded plastic with pitch, this innovative road not only exhibits remarkable durability but also adds a vibrant touch to the area's aesthetic appeal. This groundbreaking project has garnered attention and admiration from locals and experts alike, raising hopes for its replication in other locations with adequate support and encouragement.

Enhanced durability and aesthetic appeal | Water and extreme heat have long been adversaries of traditional pitch roads, rendering them vulnerable to damage. However, by adopting a technology commonly used in the Arab world, the Uchalan Gram Panchayat has taken steps to combat these issues. Coating the road with a layer of plastic in a vibrant blue color protects it from heat damage and adds a unique visual element. The incorporation of discarded plastic into the road's production not only contributes to recycling efforts but also enhances its overall durability and attractiveness.

Advantages of mixing plastic with pitch | Engineers involved in the project have emphasised the benefits of combining plastic with pitch. This innovative approach diminishes the road's vulnerability to water penetration, making it significantly more resistant to damage caused by rainfall. The thick layer of blue plastic coating serves as an additional safeguard, protecting the pitch from direct sun exposure and preventing potential heat damage. These measures have resulted in a road that is both waterproof and heatproof, boasting a durability two to three times longer than conventional roads.

The initiative and its implementation | The construction of the blue road took place in the Eklakshmi area of Uchalan in Raina 2 block, located in East Bardhaman. This initiative spans a distance of 320 meters, incorporating waste plastic materials from the Eklakshmi Toll Plaza to the Rautara Bridge. The project's total cost amounts to approximately Rs 22 lakh 94 thousand, with funds secured from the state finance commission and the Panchayat's own resources. Raina 2 Block MLA Shampa Dhara commended the effort, emphasising its significance in mitigating global warming and its potential to withstand adverse conditions.