This gram panchayat’s eco-friendly initiative mesmerised the locals with smooth dark blue road

By Local18  May 31, 2023 8:41:49 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The construction of the blue road in the Uchalan Gram Panchayat of Raina demonstrates a forward-thinking and innovative approach to road construction. By combining discarded plastic with pitch, this project offers enhanced durability, improved resistance to water and heat damage, and an attractive visual element.

In a pioneering move to address the challenges posed by water and extreme temperatures, the Uchalan Gram Panchayat of Raina in East Bardhaman in West Bengal, has constructed a unique blue road. By blending discarded plastic with pitch, this innovative road not only exhibits remarkable durability but also adds a vibrant touch to the area's aesthetic appeal. This groundbreaking project has garnered attention and admiration from locals and experts alike, raising hopes for its replication in other locations with adequate support and encouragement.

Enhanced durability and aesthetic appeal | Water and extreme heat have long been adversaries of traditional pitch roads, rendering them vulnerable to damage. However, by adopting a technology commonly used in the Arab world, the Uchalan Gram Panchayat has taken steps to combat these issues. Coating the road with a layer of plastic in a vibrant blue color protects it from heat damage and adds a unique visual element. The incorporation of discarded plastic into the road's production not only contributes to recycling efforts but also enhances its overall durability and attractiveness.

X