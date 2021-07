Environment

Some industries more environmentally conscious than others; here are the top ones

Updated : July 08, 2021 11:36 AM IST

In lieu of the climate crisis that we are facing today, companies have to find ways to be environmentally friendly. Research shows that consumers do consider the sustainability of many products that they purchase. This includes the production, distribution, and ingredients that are used to make the product. The sustainability of products can make some companies more trusted than others. Here is a round-up of the sectors that are the least to most environmentally responsible:

Aditi Sapru

Rank 9 - Restaurant industry: With 15 percent votes, dining venues are ranked the lowest amongst the types of companies. Dining venues combine the usage of drinks, food, and other products that makes them less responsible environmentally when compared to other companies.

Rank 8 - Cosmetics industry: Make-up companies use ingredients and chemicals that are harmful to the environment when washed down our sinks. Although Green Cosmetics is gaining more recognition, it is still not close to the level of environmentally responsible product that is optimum.

Rank 7 - Skincare and haircare companies: These companies use ingredients that bring harm to the environment. Although several companies are trying to go green or vegan with their products, the majority are still harmful.

Rank 6 - Retail Industry: These are spots where all other products like food and drinks are gathered and sold, making it an important place for all customers for everyday things. Retail industries are suppliers of many different products which use unsustainable materials like plastic. These make retail industries less environmentally friendly.

Rank 5 - Packaged foods industry: This industry includes all packaged foods like chips, chocolates, healthy snacks, and day-to-day packaged food items. The production and consumption of these items have direct environmental effects like overcrowded landfills, greenhouse gas pollutions, and pollution.

Rank 4 - Packaged drink industry: These products are becoming increasingly popular amongst the youth. Companies such as Pepsi and Coke amongst others have had a significant demand. However, the production of these packaged drinks is not sustainable. Just like packaged foods, there are direct environmental effects of consumption and production which lead to plastic pollution, a large carbon footprint, and usage of materials that cannot be recycled easily.

Rank 3 - Packaged meat, poultry, and fish indudstry: These companies cater to a majority of the non-vegetarian population and other small businesses like restaurants. Over the last few decades, poultry farming has become moved to sustainable agricultural methods, making it one of the highest-ranked company types in the group.

Rank 2 - Household products: These products play an essential role in our everyday lives. Therefore, companies that manufacture them are cautious of the effect that their production has on the environment. The reason for a high rank for these companies is due to the high amounts of recyclable materials being used in production and consumption.

Rank 1 - Passenger transport companies: Airlines, taxi, and rail companies are the most responsible for protecting the environment. Although these use the highest amount of fuels, the passenger number they transport is significantly larger. Especially for airlines, the duration of flights and number of seats compensate for the fuel that is used. Each new generation of aircraft has been seen to reduce carbon emissions by 20-25 percent.

