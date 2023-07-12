Sea Cucumber Crime: Seafood mafias exploit Indian, Sri Lankan waters for China's exquisite delicacy

SUMMARY With over 1,450 different species, sea cucumbers hold a crucial position in maintaining the equilibrium of coral reefs and the overall balance of oceanic ecosystems. These creatures are in high demand due to their status as sought-after delicacies, and they also find extensive use in traditional medicine and cosmetics.

There has been an alarming increase in illegal activities involving sea cucumbers along the chain of limestone islands situated between India and Sri Lanka. Seafood mafias are taking advantage of these waters in order to fulfill China's growing appetite for this prized and elusive delicacy. (Image: Shutterstock)

The occurrence of criminal incidents related to sea cucumbers has seen a staggering surge, escalating from 8 incidents in 2015 to 58 incidents in 2020 within the Palk Strait region, which lies between India and Sri Lanka. These incidents are primarily concentrated around the area known as Adam's Bridge, with additional cases emerging in Lakshadweep more recently. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

What are Sea Cucumbers | Sea cucumbers, classified as marine echinoderms under the class Holothuroidea, are intriguing marine creatures. They possess a unique elongated body covered in a leathery skin and contain a singular, branching gonad. These fascinating organisms can be found dwelling on the ocean floor in diverse locations around the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

With over 1,450 different species, sea cucumbers hold a crucial position in maintaining the equilibrium of coral reefs and the overall balance of oceanic ecosystems. These creatures are in high demand due to their status as sought-after delicacies, and they also find extensive use in traditional medicine and cosmetics. (Image: Shutterstock)

Exploding market and declining populations | The increasing affluence of China's middle class has fueled a significant rise in the demand for sea cucumbers. Consequently, prices for these marine creatures have witnessed a dramatic surge, soaring from USD 70 per kilogram during the 1980s to USD 3,500 for particularly rare species. This escalating demand and overfishing have had detrimental consequences on expensive sea cucumber populations worldwide, with a decline of approximately 60%. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Seafood mafia impact | The diminishing availability of sea cucumbers has resulted in a rise in their market value, thereby creating a breeding ground for illegal fishing practices. The intensified competition among divers for the remaining specimens drives them to venture into deeper waters. The divergent legal approaches adopted by India and Sri Lanka provide an opportunity for the seafood mafias to exploit the situation to their advantage. (Image: Shutterstock)

Conservation challenges | Only a small portion of Sea Cucumber larvae survive to adulthood, and the process can take up to six years. Additionally, multinational pharmaceutical companies are actively investigating the medicinal properties of sea cucumbers, recognising their potential in the field of medicine. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The increasing rarity and escalating prices of sea cucumbers persist as a magnet for the seafood mafia's interest. Although there is hope through conservation initiatives, aquaculture practices, and ongoing pharmaceutical research, the endeavor to safeguard these extraordinary creatures encounters significant obstacles along the way. (Image: Shutterstock)