Sea Cucumber Crime: Seafood mafias exploit Indian, Sri Lankan waters for China's exquisite delicacy
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 8:13:30 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

With over 1,450 different species, sea cucumbers hold a crucial position in maintaining the equilibrium of coral reefs and the overall balance of oceanic ecosystems. These creatures are in high demand due to their status as sought-after delicacies, and they also find extensive use in traditional medicine and cosmetics.

There has been an alarming increase in illegal activities involving sea cucumbers along the chain of limestone islands situated between India and Sri Lanka. Seafood mafias are taking advantage of these waters in order to fulfill China's growing appetite for this prized and elusive delicacy. (Image: Shutterstock)

The occurrence of criminal incidents related to sea cucumbers has seen a staggering surge, escalating from 8 incidents in 2015 to 58 incidents in 2020 within the Palk Strait region, which lies between India and Sri Lanka. These incidents are primarily concentrated around the area known as Adam's Bridge, with additional cases emerging in Lakshadweep more recently. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

X