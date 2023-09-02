Towards a greener world: Puma, Apple to Google, these firms are taking eco-friendly steps to achieve net-zero

1 / 8

Puma | One of the world’s largest sports brands, Puma announced its commitment to deforestation-free leather by 2023 and has said that it will source all its bovine leather from verified deforestation-free supply chains. The company has also pledged to improve transparency. It is aims to source its raw materials from sustainable sources.

2 / 8

Nestle | The global FMCG major has launched its range of plant-based brands in its attempt towards greener practices. Nestle has also announced its commitment to achieve net zero by 2050. The company says it purchases high-quality carbon offsets.

3 / 8

Uber | The conglomerate has said it will bring its food delivery business Uber Eats under its sustainability mission. It added that its food deliveries will have zero emission by 2040 and all unnecessary plastic waste from deliveries by 2030.

4 / 8

Rio Tinto | The mining company has also listed steps it has undertaken for decarbonisation. The group unveiled its target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

5 / 8

LG | The South Korean consumer electronics major made a public commitment to transition completely to renewable energy by 2050. The company has said the transformation will be implemented region by region starting from North America.

6 / 8

Amazon | The global e-commerce giant aims to reach net-zero carbon emission by 2040. The company has stated it is working on reducing carbon footprint across business with steps like establishing a wind farm in Texas, and new electric vehicles.

7 / 8

Apple | The technology major announced its progress towards it goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030. Apple said its already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, and has decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015.

8 / 8