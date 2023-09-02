CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsenvironment NewsTowards a greener world: Puma, Apple to Google, these firms are taking eco friendly steps to achieve net zero

Towards a greener world: Puma, Apple to Google, these firms are taking eco-friendly steps to achieve net-zero

SUMMARY

At the 46th AGM, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "Our transition to Net Carbon Zero and building a sustainable chemicals business will result in increased revenue, reduced energy costs, improved profitability, and providing a near perennial growth platform in India and overseas for our Materials and Energy Business." Here's a look at a few other global companies taking steps towards sustainable practices:

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Sept 2, 2023 6:29:21 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Towards a greener world: Puma, Apple to Google, these firms are taking eco-friendly steps to achieve net-zero
Puma, green initiatives, green initiatives by puma
Image count1 / 8

Puma | One of the world’s largest sports brands, Puma announced its commitment to deforestation-free leather by 2023 and has said that it will source all its bovine leather from verified deforestation-free supply chains. The company has also pledged to improve transparency. It is aims to source its raw materials from sustainable sources.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8

Nestle | The global FMCG major has launched its range of plant-based brands in its attempt towards greener practices. Nestle has also announced its commitment to achieve net zero by 2050.  The company says it purchases high-quality carbon offsets.

Uber, green initiatives, Uber green initiatives
Image count3 / 8

Uber | The conglomerate has said it will bring its food delivery business Uber Eats under its sustainability mission. It added that its food deliveries will have zero emission by 2040 and all unnecessary plastic waste from deliveries by 2030.

Rio Tinto, green initiatives, Rio Tinto green initiatives
Image count4 / 8

Rio Tinto | The mining company has also listed steps it has undertaken for decarbonisation. The group unveiled its target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

LG, green initiatives, LG green initiatives
Image count5 / 8

LG | The South Korean consumer electronics major made a public commitment to transition completely to renewable energy by 2050. The company has said the transformation will be implemented region by region starting from North America.

Amazon, green initiatives, Amazon green initiatives
Image count6 / 8

Amazon | The global e-commerce giant aims to reach net-zero carbon emission by 2040. The company has stated it is working on reducing carbon footprint across business with steps like establishing a wind farm in Texas, and new electric vehicles.

Apple, green initiatives, apple green initiatives
Image count7 / 8

Apple | The technology major announced its progress towards it goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030. Apple said its already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, and has decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015.

Google, green initiatives, Google green initiatives
Image count8 / 8

Google | The tech giant said it has set a goal of net-zero emissions across operations and value chain by 2030. The company stated its goal to operate data centers and office campuses on 24/7 carbon-free energy.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X