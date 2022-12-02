National Pollution Control Day: 10 things you can do to clear up the air

SUMMARY While most of the air pollution is caused by industries and companies, individuals can still make a difference to air quality. Air pollution is caused by contamination of the indoor or outdoor environment by small particles, chemicals and gases released in the air. Just like industrial facilities and forest fires, cars and household combustion devices are also common sources of air pollution. They may cause respiratory and other diseases and have a harmful impact on the environment as well. On National Pollution Control Day, December 2, here are 10 things we can do to reduce air pollution.

Use public transport | Vehicles are a major source of carbon dioxide gas emissions. By using public transport or carpools we can ensure less fuel is burnt, resulting in lesser emissions. Using public transport also helps in saving money. (Image: Shutterstock)

Walk or cycle to school and office | Walking or cycling cuts air pollution and also reduces traffic congestion. Plus there are the the health benefits of walking and cycling. (Image: Shutterstock)

Buy electric vehicles | Petrol and diesel cars release toxic air pollutants that increase the pollution levels in the air. Electric vehicles do not run on diesel or gasoline and therefore do not emit air pollutants. (Image: Shutterstock)

Save electricity | Energy used by electrical goods also contributes to air pollution. Hence, reducing the consumption of electricity can save energy. When lights and electrical appliances are not in use, we should turn them off at both the home and the workplace. We can also use energy-saving LED lamps to help the environment. Not using the air-conditioning during the winter months is also a great idea. (Image: Shutterstock)

Recycle and reuse | Recycle and reuse is a fine way to conserve the limited resources at our disposal. This, in turn, helps reduce air pollution as the manufacturing process of recycled products consumes less power than new products. (Image: Shutterstock)

Plant a garden | Plants enhance air quality by consuming carbon dioxide and producing oxygen through photosynthesis. Plants can actively capture pollutants. Hence, increasing greenery is one of the best ways to tackle rising air pollution. You can plant trees, bushes, indoor plants to remove pollutants from the air. (Image: Shutterstock)

Use solar energy | During the day, you can switch off the lights and open the windows to let in the sunlight — a source of vitamin D. You can also use solar power, a sustainable source of energy. This will save a lot of money as well as cut emissions of greenhouse gasses, thereby enhancing air quality. (Image: Shutterstock)

Quit smoking | Smoking is not just bad for the environment but also hazardous to your health. Medical problems can be avoided by quitting smoking. (Image: Shutterstock)

Don’t burst crackers | It is best to avoid bursting crackers during festivals and weddings as they are one of the biggest contributors to air pollution. Bursting crackers creates a layer of smog which is harmful for health. (Image: Shutterstock)