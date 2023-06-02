Monsoon Update: Arabian Sea to welcome rains in next 48 hours

SUMMARY The country eagerly awaits the arrival of the monsoon as it holds the promise of relief from the scorching heat and drought conditions. Hope fills the air as the nation longs for nature's life-giving downpour.

1 / 7

The Meteorological Department has released an important update regarding the monsoon's progress. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 7

According to their predictions, the monsoon rains will make their way to the Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 7

This news brings hope to the entire nation, as the arrival of monsoon in the Arabian Sea indicates its impending spread across the country. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 7

In specific regions, the monsoon's approach is expected to bring stormy rains and intense weather conditions. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 7

On June 1, the Meteorological Department issued an alert for stormy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karnataka. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 7

Additionally, a Yellow Alert has been issued in these areas, signifying the potential for heavy rainfall and the need for caution. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 7

As the monsoon advances, the aforementioned regions are likely to experience the first taste of relief from the sweltering heat and a respite for parched lands. (Image: Shutterstock)