Maharashtra braces for heavy rains, CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Pandharpur temple

SUMMARY According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Northwest, Central & West India during the next 5 days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' on Thursday. The CM, accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde and other family members, prayed for a good monsoon and prosperity and happiness for farmers. (PTI Photo)

The current weather in Mumbai is Rain with a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the next few days shows Rain with high temperatures ranging from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and low temperatures ranging from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. There is also an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa. (PTI Photo)

Fishing boats are seen amid high tides and monsoon rain, in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

Dark clouds hover in the sky during monsoon season, in South Dinajpur, West Bengal. (PTI Photo)

A vendor waits for customers to sell umbrellas at the onset of monsoon, in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)

Vehicles were seen wading through water. This was due to heavy rains in Andheri, Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Dark clouds hover over the Secretariat, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

View of agricultural land flooded with water after heavy rainfall during the onset of monsoon, in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Shimla. (PTI Photo)

Pedestrians walk past garbage accumulated on the road during monsoon rain, in Shimla. (PTI Photo)

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after monsoon rain, in Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Fishermen move a boat with the help of a crane amid monsoon season, at Sassoon Dock, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

The Red Fort, a historical monument in New Delhi, can be seen during the monsoon rains. The rain adds a sense of serenity and calmness to the surroundings. It is a sight to behold and a reminder of the rich history and heritage of the city. (PTI Photo)

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during Monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

During the monsoon season, heavy rainfall can often lead to waterlogged roads in New Delhi. This can make it difficult for commuters to navigate through the city. People can be seen wading through the water, trying to reach their destination. (PTI Photo)