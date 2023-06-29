Maharashtra braces for heavy rains, CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Pandharpur temple

SUMMARY According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Northwest, Central & West India during the next 5 days.

1 / 16

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Northwest, Central & West India during the next 5 days. (Image source: mausam.imd.gov.in)

2 / 16

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' on Thursday. The CM, accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde and other family members, prayed for a good monsoon and prosperity and happiness for farmers. (PTI Photo)