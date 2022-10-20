Kim Kardashian to Oprah Winfrey – these celebs have the highest carbon footprint in the world

SUMMARY Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault, the world's third-richest man according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, sold his private jet after accounts like ‘I Fly Bernard’ and ‘Bernard’s Airplane’ emerged on Twitter tracking his flights to show the pollution caused by him, Bloomberg reported, quoting France's Radio Classique. But Arnault is not the only celebrity harangued on Twitter for his consistent use of private jets amid the climate emergency. Accounts such as Celebrity Jets have used transponder signals on aeroplanes and publicly accessible information to track the use of private jets by celebrities to reveal the amount of wasteful flying time used by the world’s wealthiest. An American programmer Jack Sweeney runs around 30 accounts that track the flights of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and others, news agency AFP reported. Here is a list of celebs with the highest carbon footprint this year.

1 / 10

Travis Scott | Rapper Travis Scott emitted 3,033.3 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2022, according to a flight data analysis published by a UK-based sustainability marketing agency Yard in July this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Oprah Winfrey | Television host Oprah Winfrey emitted around 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 through a total of 68 flights this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

Mark Wahlberg | Actor Mark Wahlberg spent a total flight time of 10,428 minutes or 7.2 days in the air. He emitted 3,772.85 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2022, which is 538.9 times more than an average person's annual emissions. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Kim Kardashian | Like her sister Kylie, Kim Kardashian often shares pictures of her private jet with her over 320 million Instagram followers. Kim Kardashian emitted 4,268.5 tonnes of carbon in 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 10

Steven Spielberg | Film director Steven Spielberg took 61 flights this year, producing 4,465 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet so far this year. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 10

Blake Shelton | American country music singer Blake Shelton took 111 flights on his private jet till July this year and spent 12,424 minutes or 8.6 days in the air. The singer emitted 4,495 tonnes of CO2. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

A-Rod | Baseball player A-Rod is the fourth highest CO2e offender, racking up 5,342.7 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet in 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

Jay-Z | Rapper Jay-Z is the third highest CO2e polluter. In 2022, the rapper took 136 flights in his private jet and produced 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2, the study revealed. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

Floyd Mayweather | The retired boxer took 177 private jet flights this year, emitting 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2. His shortest trip this year was a 10-minute flight that landed in Las Vegas, which emitted 1 tonne of CO2. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Taylor Swift The Yard study revealed that the pop star Taylor Swift was the biggest celebrity CO2 offender of the year, taking more than 170 flights since January and producing 8,293.54 tonnes of flight emissions for the journeys. (Image: Shutterstock)