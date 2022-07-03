International Plastic Bag Free Day: 10 tips to reduce the usage of plastic bag

One thousand years – that’s how long it takes for a single plastic bag to degrade, and it pollutes the land and water during this entire time. So it is for good reason that scientists, environmentalists and governments advise us to stop using single-use plastics. While as consumers, we can only indirectly influence the use of plastic packaging, utensils and other items, we do have the power to stop using plastic bags. India has already banned single-use plastics across the country from July 1, but on the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day here are 10 tops to reduce plastic usage in your life-