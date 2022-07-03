International Plastic Bag Free Day: 10 tips to reduce the usage of plastic bag



1 / 10 Milk cartons and bottles | Instead of buying milk in pouches as is prevalent across India, try to instead get milk in either cartons or bottles as milk. If you have no other choice, buy a larger pouch to reduce plastic wastage. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 Avoid bags for small purchases | Say no to any plastic bags when you are making small purchases. Try to either carry your purchases in your hand or pockets instead. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 Carry an alternative | Always carry a cloth or jute bag in your car, purse or pocket if you think you’re going to need a bag of some kind to carry objects. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 10 Use Cardboards | You can also use cardboard boxes to carry and store large quantities of items in an environmentally friendly manner. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 Prepare in Advance | Always be prepared in advance when you think you need to make any large purchases and have alternative means of carrying objects on you. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 10 Carry a Bottle | Make sure that you carry a reusable bottle of some kind with you so that you don’t need to buy a plastic water bottle outside of emergencies. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Buy in Bulk | Buy your groceries in bulk so that you can carry items in large packaging that reduce multiple plastic wastes but you can also get unpackaged lentils, pulses and grains that you can carry in your alternative bags. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 Buy biodegradable bags | If you have no other alternative, you can choose to buy biodegradable plastic bags. These bags are made out of plant-based materials like corn, potato and wheat starch. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Don’t contaminate your plastics | While you should avoid using plastic when possible if you do have to resort to using it in an emergency make sure that you don’t dirty your plastics. If they do get dirty, gently clean them so that they can still be recycled. (Image: Shutterstock)