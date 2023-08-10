In Pics | Wildfires in Hawaiian island kills 36 so far, causes damage

SUMMARY A wildfire that engulfed the Hawaiian island of Maui has killed 36 people until now. It is being termed the deadliest wildfire in years due to the wreckage that it has caused. The impact of the fast-spreading blaze has been significant, resulting in the death of many individuals and necessitating the evacuation of numerous residents. Particularly hard-hit is Lahaina, a well-visited coastal town, where both residential areas and hotels have suffered severe damage.

On Thursday, the death toll due to wildfire in Hawaiian island of Maui rose to 36. The intensity of the flames was such that at least a dozen people escaped into the Pacific Ocean, who were later rescued by the US Coast Guard. (Image: AP)

Hawaiian island of Maui that is accustomed to wildfire weather, has been experiencing particularly low humidity and high winds this summer, and a drought has dried out its vegetation. The winds, strengthened by a passing hurricane and mountainous terrain, fanned the blazes, according to the news agency NYTimes. (Image: AP)

The wildfires on Wednesday (August 9), increased by strong winds, devastated Maui’s historic district of Lahaina in several hours, as seen in the satellite images. Across the island, several buildings—including a school, a church, and homes—were destroyed. Authorities have said that recovery is expected to take years, as reported by the NYTimes. (Image: AP)

Due to raging fires, tourists were advised to stay away, and about 11,000 flew out of Maui on Wednesday, with at least another 1,500 expected to leave Thursday. Officials prepared the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu to take in the thousands who have been displaced, according to AP. (Image: AP)

However, wildfires are a natural part of forest ecosystems and can have some benefits like clearing underbrush and revitalising the forest floor. But climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of fires beyond natural levels. (Image: AP)

