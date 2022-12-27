In Pics | Bonechilling snowstorm continues disrupt lives across the US

SUMMARY Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60 percent of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said. (Image: AP)

Travellers' weather woes are likely to continue, with hundreds of flight cancellations already and more expected after a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow. Some 3,410 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Monday as of about 3 pm EDT, according to the tracking site FlightAware. The site said Southwest Airlines had 2,497 cancellations — about 60 percent of its scheduled flights and about 10 times as many as any other major US carrier. (Image: AP)

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo in New York State, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, and paralysing emergency response efforts. Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims The rest of the United States also was reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country. (Image: AP)

Daylight revealed cars nearly covered by 6-foot snowdrifts and thousands of houses, some adorned in unlit holiday displays, dark from a lack of power. With snow swirling down untouched and impassable streets, forecasters warned that an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow were possible in some areas through early Monday morning amid wind gusts of 40 mph. (Image: AP)

Up to 9 more inches of snow (23 centimetres) could fall in some areas of western New York through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. "This is not the end yet," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, calling the blizzard "the worst storm probably in our lifetime", even for an area accustomed to punishing snow. Some people, he noted, were stranded in their cars for more than two days. (Image: AP)

President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the victim's families and offered federal assistance to the hard-hit state. Those who lost their lives around Buffalo were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some died while shovelling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises. (Image: Reuters)

The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. But heat and lights were steadily being restored across the US. Concerns about rolling blackouts across eastern states subsided Sunday after PJM Interconnection said its utilities could meet the day's peak electricity demand. The mid-Atlantic grid operator had called for its 65 million consumers to conserve energy amid the freeze Saturday. (Image: Reuters)

Relief is coming later this week, as forecasts call for temperatures to slowly rise, said Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Cook said the bomb cyclone has weakened. It developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions including heavy winds and snow. (Image: Reuters)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in Buffalo — her hometown — on Monday, calling the blizzard "one for the ages". Almost every fire truck in the city became stranded on Saturday, she said. Hochul noted the storm came a little over a month after the region was inundated with another "historic" snowfall. Between the two storms, snowfall totals are not far off from the 242 centimetres the area normally sees in an entire winter season. (Image: Reuters)

The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 1.25 metres at 10 am on Monday. Officials say the airport will be shut through Wednesday morning. (Image: AP)

Storm-related deaths were reported practically nationwide, including at least eight killed in crashes in Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky. A woman fell through Wisconsin river ice, and there was a fatal fire at a Kansas homeless persons camp. (Image: Reuters)

In Jackson, Mississippi, crews struggled Monday to get water through the capital city's beleaguered water system, authorities said. Many areas had no water or low water pressure. On Christmas Day, residents were told to boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures. "The issue has to be significant leaks in the system that we have yet to identify," the city said in a statement Monday. (Image: Reuters)