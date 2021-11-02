0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Here is a look at the biggest carbon emitters in the globe

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Here is a look at the biggest carbon emitters in the globe

While India's stand on the issue is note-worthy concerns are still there about the commitment level of some of the biggest CO2 emitters in the globe. 