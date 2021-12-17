Here is a look at five positive environmental news from 2021

The year is coming to an end, and with it, the world is drawing closer to the deadline to eliminate carbon emissions and prevent global climate catastrophe. While companies, governments, and corporations are slowly beginning to move towards meaningful action, activists, scientists, and environmentalists are urging more ambitious targets to meet the goals set in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. But not all is doom and gloom. The world is making record progress, and in small areas, we are beginning to see the effects of these efforts being made.