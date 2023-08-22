From wildfires to heatwaves, these countries witnessed extreme weather events in 2023

1 / 9

In different parts of the world, many countries have witnessed the climatic crisis due to the extreme weather events so far this year. In fact, the month of July this year was recorded as the hottest month since 1880, according to NASA. From the United States to India, several countries are facing nature’s fury from excessive rainfall, wildfire to heat wave due to the climatic changes. Besides heat waves in several parts of the world, there were other extreme weather conditions like droughts, hurricanes and even floods that occurred this year so far. (Image: Shutterstock)

As per the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, if this situation continues, there will be a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius by the early 2030s itself. It will also lead to even more frequent and intense extreme weather events. Climate experts are warning that these events could soon become the “New Normal” for humans. Here are the countries that have been experiencing extreme weather in 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

Wildfires in Canada | According to The Guardian, Canada suffered its worst wildfire season in recorded history. More than 5,000 blazes have been scorched through the 32 million acres of land since the start of this year. Even now, the fires are burning in provinces of both the east and the west, including in the Northwest Territories and the province of British Columbia, reported BBC. (Image: Reuters)

Heatwave in the United States | The heat wave levels were high in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona in June and July. Phoenix, the capital of Arizona also sweltered more intensely than ever. The temperatures in the city topped 43 degree Celsius for 31 consecutive days, according to a Guardian report. Arizona’s most populated county, Maricopa, reported 25 deaths due to the heat wave this year. (Image: AP)

Floods in China | As per the CNA report, China experienced the worst floods since 1963 despite massive mitigation efforts. Typhoon Doksuri caused exceptional rainfall in the Hai River basin which covers Beijing, Hebei Province and Tianjin port. According to a CGTN report, due to the extreme flood situation, 33 people were killed while 18 went missing. (Image: Reuters)

Floods in India | In the month of July, different parts of India experienced 60 percent higher rainfall than the normal rainfall in the monsoon season. States like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand faced widespread damages due to flash floods caused by heavy rain. National capital Delhi also experienced an unprecedented flooding situation along with a record rise in water levels in the Yamuna river. The water level was at the highest in the past 45 years. (Image: Reuters)

Freezing in Afghanistan | According to CNN, temperatures plunged to -28 Celsius degrees in Afghanistan in January itself. The sudden freezing resulted in the deaths of 78 people and 77,000 livestock. According to climate scientists, it has compounded the misery of Afghans, who are already suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. (Image: Reuters)

Flash Floods in Pakistan | In July, Pakistan witnessed record breaking heavy rainfall. As per the reports, over 50 people died due to heavy rain, including 8 kids. (Image: Reuters)

Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar | Rakhine State of Myanmar faced the fury of Cyclone Mocha, which was one of the strongest cyclones ever recorded in the region. It caused widespread damage and destroyed critical infrastructure as well. As per the UN report, the cyclone Mocha impacted over 8,00,000 people in the country.