

1 / 11 For the first time in history, parts of the UK were scorched with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius. The Met Office issued its first-ever ‘red-extreme’ heat warning earlier in the week. Temperatures reached 40.2 degrees Celsius at London's Heathrow Airport on July 19. Heatwaves are also sweeping the rest of Europe. Several parts of the world have recorded the highest temperatures in history due to heatwaves linked to climate change. Here is a look at the countries on fire, some literally, as climate change makes its presence felt worldwide. (Image: AP)



2 / 11 The United Kingdom | Britain recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius (104F) on July 19 as the heatwave gripping the nation intensified, scorching fields, damaging airport runways, and train tracks. (Image: AP)



3 / 11 France | The French town of Cazaux recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius (108.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 18, which is the hottest in over 100 years, according to the French national meteorological service Météo France. Temperatures are expected to reach over 39 degrees in Paris. (Image: AP)



4 / 11 Italy | In Italy, temperatures are expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius over the northern and central regions this week. The southern heel of Italy's boot, Puglia, and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily are also under high alert for extreme heat. (Image: AP)



5 / 11 Portugal | Temperatures in Portugal hit 47 degrees Celsius on July 14, which is a record for the month. Wildfires have also raged in the country as several villages in the northern parts of Portugal were evacuated. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 11 Belgium | The heatwave, which is now heading north, is expected to hit Belgium raising the temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius in the far south of the country. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 11 Germany | Germany's DWD weather service has predicted the temperatures to reach 41.2 degrees Celsius in the country. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 11 The Netherlands | The Netherlands recorded 38.9 degrees Celsius, which is one of the hottest days on record. Forecasters have warned that temperatures may continue to rise. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 11 India | India recorded temperatures between 45-50 degrees Celsius during the first heatwave in March and early April 2022. It was followed by another heatwave at the end of April and early May, taking temperatures 43-46 degrees Celsius. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 11 Pakistan | The mercury touched 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Pakistan earlier this year. The average reached 5-8 degrees Celsius above normal, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department. (Image: Reuters)