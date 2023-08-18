Evacuation, firefighting efforts continue as Spain battles wildfire crisis

1 / 8

Firefighters in Tenerife struggle against daunting odds as they combat a relentless wildfire that erupted in a mountainous national park. Smoke engulfs the landscape, bearing witness to their tireless efforts to contain the blaze and protect communities.

2 / 8

A sea of worried residents leaves their homes, carrying their belongings, as authorities order the evacuation of nearly 4,500 people. The intense heat and dry conditions have intensified the wildfire, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

3 / 8

The fire, ignited on Wednesday, has ravaged over 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) of land. Intense heat and dry summer conditions have led to severe wildfires in Europe, Canada, and even Hawaii's Maui, where blazes claimed 106 lives and forced massive evacuations, leaving Lahaina in ruins.

4 / 8

Fernando Clavijo, the region's leader, addressed a press conference, labeling the ongoing wildfire as the most complex in the Canary Islands in four decades. As flames dance dangerously close to homes, firefighters race against time to tame the inferno before a predicted rise in temperatures over the weekend.

5 / 8

The sky has turned into a battleground as waterbombing aircraft swoop over the landscape, dropping water to combat the blaze's ferocity and limit its destruction.

6 / 8

Community members, firefighters, and military personnel have united as they strive to control the raging blaze. Authorities deployed 17 aircraft and a combined 350 firefighters and military personnel.

7 / 8

Even as waterbombing aircraft successfully contained the fire's spread south of Spain's highest peak, Mount Teide, the flames surged uncontrollably along the northern flank, engulfing dry woodlands and moving towards a valley housing multiple camping sites. This relentless advance cast a blanket of smoke and ash over large portions of the island.

8 / 8

Climate change, fueled by fossil fuel consumption, is linked to intensified extreme weather events, say scientists. The recent Canary Islands heatwave dried out multiple regions, escalating wildfire threats. Authorities cautioned of potential evacuations due to the spreading blaze, with 3,820 people already instructed to stay home, according to civil protection chief Montse Roman. Authorities have advised people to stay tuned to public service alerts.