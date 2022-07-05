EU exports most waste to these 8 countries – find out where India ranks

[caption id="attachment_14023332" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] According to a Eurostat report, all European Nations combined exported 33.0 million tonnes of waste to non-EU countries in 2021. There are a handful of countries that received most of the exported waste and Turkey tops the list. Here are the top eight countries that receive the most waste being generated from the European Union. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023112" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 8 | Indonesia | Waste exported by EU in 2021: 1.1 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023122" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 7 | Pakistan| Waste exported by EU in 2021: 1.3 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023132" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 6 | Nrway| Waste exported by EU in 2021: 1.4 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023142" align="alignnone" width="1280"] No 5 | The UK | Waste exported by EU in 2021: 1.5 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023152" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 4 | Switzerland | Waste exported by EU in 2021: 1.7 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023162" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 3 | Egypt | Waste exported by EU in 2021: 1.9 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023172" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 2 | India | Waste exported by EU in 2021: 2.4 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14023182" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No 1 | Turkey | Waste exported by EU in 2021: 14.7 million tonnes. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]