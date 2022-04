1 / 6 Amazon | E-commerce giant Amazon has that it open a solar park in Kent County as one of its 37 new renewable energy projects around the world. Its aim to to power all operations with renewable energy by 2025, which is five years ahead of its original target.



2 / 6 Coca-Cola Co. has launched an eco-conscious initiative to recycle all beverage bottles and cans collected from the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Final Fours to be reused as new packaging, according to reports.



3 / 6 The car maker has implemented a 10-part environmental policy, under which it uses sustainable fabrics in its vehicles while 80 percent of both its Focus and Escape vehicles are recyclable, reports said. The automaker also focuses on fuel efficiency, particularly on the six-speed transmission, offering a clean diesel heavy-duty pickup truck, Smart Cities Dive report said.



4 / 6 Apple | The firm has come up with multiple ways for its users to learn and take action against the climate crisis. The measures range from nature-inspired workouts on Apple Fitness+ to an immersive AR experience on Snapchat highlighting how the tech company is making its operations more sustainable. Apple will also donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund for each purchase made at an Apple store, on its website, or through its app using Apple Pay through April 22, a report said.



5 / 6 Dentsu | Dentsu International has announced that it is the first global advertising agency network to implement Salesforce Net Zero Cloud to create greater accountability and transparency for its 2030 Social Impact strategy.