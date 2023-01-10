Delhi most polluted city in India in 2022 — Here's the top 10 list

SUMMARY The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released a list of the most polluted cities in India on Tuesday to commemorate four years of the launch of the NCAP (National Clean Air Programme) by the Centre. According to the assessment, Delhi was the most polluted city, followed by Faridabad in Haryana and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Let's take a look at the top ten most polluted cities in the country.

Delhi | The national capital was the most polluted city in India in 2022, with PM2.5 levels more than twice the safe limit and the third-highest average PM10 concentration, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. However, according to the NCAP Tracker report, PM2.5 pollution in the Indian capital has decreased by more than 7 percent over the past four years, from 108 micrograms per cubic metre in 2019 to 99.71 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

Faridabad | According to PM2.5 levels, Faridabad in Haryana was the second-most polluted city (95.64 micrograms per cubic metre). The city likewise came in second in terms of PM10 concentrations with 215.39 micrograms per cubic metre. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ghaziabad | With 91.25 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh ranked third among the most polluted cities, according to CPCB data. In terms of PM10 concentration, Ghaziabad has a reading of 217.57 micrograms per cubic metre. (Image: Shutterstock)

Patna | Patna is one of the three cities from Bihar to feature in the list. With a 279 AQI score, it comes in fourth place, with the air quality slipping into the 'severe category'. In terms of PM2.5 concentration, Patna has a reading of 990.80 micrograms per cubic metre. (Image: Shutterstock)

Muzzafarpur | Muzzafarpur, in Bihar, appeared on this list as well, taking the fifth position. Due to the unfavourable weather in the region, the city reported an AQI score of 255, which falls into the "severe category." In terms of PM2.5 concentration, the city recorded a reading of 86.92 micrograms per cubic metre. (Image: Shutterstock)

Noida | The region was covered in thick fog at the beginning of this week, and the maximum temperature remaining was around 14 14 degrees Celsius. With a 214 AQI on Monday, the air quality in Noida also fell into the "severe" category. Noida has a reading of 80.44 micrograms per cubic metre for PM2.5 concentration. (Image: Shutterstock)

Meerut | On this list issued by the CPCB, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh came in the seventh place. The city's air quality is considered "hazardous" with a 327 AQI score. The city has a reading of 77.68 micrograms per cubic metre for PM2.5 concentration. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gobindgarh | With 72.39 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre, Gobindgarh ranked eighth among the most polluted cities, according to CPCB data. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gaya | Gaya reported 70.84 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre, making it the nineth most polluted city in the country. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jodhpur | Rajasthan's Jodhpur secured the tenth spot on the most polluted cities list complied by the CPCB, reporting 69.3 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre. (Image: Shutterstock)