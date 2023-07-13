Delhi flood in pics | Yamuna swells to record level impairs normal life, traffic movement hit

SUMMARY With river Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

With river Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts. (PTI Photo)

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools near the river and the shutting down of water treatment plants, as people waded through knee-deep waters in low-lying areas to reach safer places. (PTI Photo)

Vehicles move through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Residents use tree branches to climb on a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. (Reuters)

A man rides his battery rickshaw through a flooded road after heavy rains in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Residents carry their belongings on rickshaws through a street flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. (Reuters)

A man lies in a boat outside his house flooded with rising water levels after heavy monsoon rains on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi. (Reuters)

A boy walks on a wall of his flooded house after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Guddu, 40, plays with his 21-day-old daughter, Rinki, in a makeshift shelter on a roadside, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. (Reuters)