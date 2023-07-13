Delhi flood in pics | Yamuna swells to record level impairs normal life, traffic movement hit

SUMMARY With river Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

1 / 9

With river Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts. (PTI Photo)

2 / 9

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools near the river and the shutting down of water treatment plants, as people waded through knee-deep waters in low-lying areas to reach safer places. (PTI Photo)