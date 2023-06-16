Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat, speed to reduce to 75 kph from 120 kph

SUMMARY Cyclone Biparjoy commenced its landfall in Gujarat at around 7 PM on Thursday during which its speed was 120-130kph. However its speed would reduce to 75-85 kph in some hours as it moves ahead on land.

Cyclone Biparjoy's centre was over the land in Gujarat at 11 PM on Thursday. The process of landfall commenced at 7 PM in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat. Landfall process will continue up to midnight. However, it is likely to weaken as it moves inside Gujarat. (Image: AP)

Drone view of dark clouds over Mandvi beach in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The speed of the cyclone was 120-130 kph when the cyclone entered the land of Gujarat which will reduce to 75-85 kph in few hours. (Image: Reuters)

Dwarka situated on the banks of river Gomti is also affected by Biparjoy. of Gujarat was also affected At least two incidents of fire were reported in Gujarat coastal region due to strong winds. Coal lying at Jamnagar old port and at a private company's coal stock area in Okha Jetty. (Image: PTI)

Stray animals suffered miserably due to the ill effects of this natural calamity. Power lines were damaged, electricity poles and trees were uprooted. Due to this there is a power cut in parts of cyclone affected areas. (Image: PTI)

People living in the border areas of Kutch were shifted to army barracks. "IAF (Indian Air Force) assets in operational readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. IAF is committed to assisting fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone," the IAF tweeted. (Image: PTI)

Kutch and Saurashtra coasts received heavy rains as the cyclone made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening. The cyclone would cause astronomical tides of two to three metres that could flood the low-lying areas of Kutch. (Image: Reuters)

People living in areas affected by cyclone were evacuated with immediate effect and were shifted to safer places till the impact of this cyclone subsides. More than 50,000 people were evacuated from the region of Kutch. (Image: Reuters)

At least three people were injured in incidents of treefall in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast on Thursday evening. (Image: Reuters)

Authorities have evacuated about 1 lakh people in Gujarat in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy. Also, six NDRF teams evacuated 72 civilians (Male-32, Female-25, Children-15) from Rupen Bandar low-lying area and shifted them to NDH School Dwarka. (Image PTI)

A submerged land in the coastal area of Shah Bandar in Pakistan. The coastal regions of Pakistan were on high alert with over 67,000 people being evacuated to safer places in the southern Sindh province. (Image: AP)