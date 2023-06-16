Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat, speed to reduce to 75 kph from 120 kph

SUMMARY Cyclone Biparjoy commenced its landfall in Gujarat at around 7 PM on Thursday during which its speed was 120-130kph. However its speed would reduce to 75-85 kph in some hours as it moves ahead on land.

1 / 10

Cyclone Biparjoy's centre was over the land in Gujarat at 11 PM on Thursday. The process of landfall commenced at 7 PM in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat. Landfall process will continue up to midnight. However, it is likely to weaken as it moves inside Gujarat. (Image: AP)

2 / 10

Drone view of dark clouds over Mandvi beach in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The speed of the cyclone was 120-130 kph when the cyclone entered the land of Gujarat which will reduce to 75-85 kph in few hours. (Image: Reuters)