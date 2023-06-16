CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
environment News

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat, speed to reduce to 75 kph from 120 kph

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat, speed to reduce to 75 kph from 120 kph
Jun 16, 2023

SUMMARY

Cyclone Biparjoy commenced its landfall in Gujarat at around 7 PM on Thursday during which its speed was 120-130kph. However its speed would reduce to 75-85 kph in some hours as it moves ahead on land.

Cyclone Biparjoy's centre was over the land in Gujarat at 11 PM on Thursday. The process of landfall commenced at 7 PM in Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat. Landfall process will continue up to midnight. However, it is likely to weaken as it moves inside Gujarat. (Image: AP)

Drone view of dark clouds over Mandvi beach in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The speed of the cyclone was 120-130 kph when the cyclone entered the land of Gujarat which will reduce to 75-85 kph in few hours. (Image: Reuters)

