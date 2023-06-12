Cyclone Biparjoy: Evacuations, preparations and precautions in India

SUMMARY The cyclone is very likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port by the noon of 15 June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph.

Cyclone Biparjoy is a powerful tropical cyclone that formed over the east-central Arabian Sea and is expected to make landfall near the India-Pakistan border. (Image: PTI)

The cyclone is the third depression and the second cyclonic storm of the 2023 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. (Image: PTI)

The cyclone originated from a low-pressure area that was first noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 6 June. (Image: PTI)

The cyclone is very likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port by the noon of 15 June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph. (Image: PTI)

The IMD has advised fishing communities to halt operations and the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat. (Image: PTI)

Two of India’s biggest ports – Mundra and Kandla – are in the Gulf of Kutch, while the Jamnagar refinery, the world’s biggest oil refinery complex owned by Reliance Industries, is based in the Saurashtra region. (Image: PTI)

Seven teams of India’s National Disaster Response Force and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone. (Image: PTI)

Light rains may occur in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy. (Image: PTI)

The IMD has also predicted light rain and generally cloudy on June 15 and June 16 in Delhi. (Image: PTI)

These will not be typical monsoon rains and may not even benefit agriculture operations due to their untimely nature. (Image: REUTERS)

The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on Thursday, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1. (AP Photo)

The IMD had last month predicted normal to below-normal monsoon in northwest India which could mean more drier and hotter days in Delhi going ahead. (Image: PTI)