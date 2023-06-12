Cyclone Biparjoy: Evacuations, preparations and precautions in India

SUMMARY The cyclone is very likely to cross between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port by the noon of 15 June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum wind speed of 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph.

Cyclone Biparjoy is a powerful tropical cyclone that formed over the east-central Arabian Sea and is expected to make landfall near the India-Pakistan border. (Image: PTI)

The cyclone is the third depression and the second cyclonic storm of the 2023 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. (Image: PTI)