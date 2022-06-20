Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsenvironment News

As air pollution hits life expectancy, check which countries have highest and lowest mortality levels

View as Slide Show Image

As air pollution hits life expectancy, check which countries have highest and lowest mortality levels

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
As air pollution hits life expectancy, check which countries have highest and lowest mortality levels

COVID-19 conspired with air pollution to check the trend of rising life expectancy globally. While air pollution radically decreased life expectancy in Delhi, the pandemic shaved off 6 months of life in the US and some European countries.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More