Climate change is accelerating desertification and several parts of the earth would have limited access to fresh water by 2050. Human-induced climate change has led to an increased risk of drought. An estimated 55 million people globally are directly affected by droughts every year, according to the WHO. Droughts have become the most serious hazard to livestock and crops in nearly every part of the world. A report released by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in May revealed that Asia had the highest number of humans affected by drought. Water scarcity impacts 40 percent of the world’s population and about 700 million people are at risk of being displaced due to drought by 2030. Here are the most drought-prone countries in the world as per the UN report-