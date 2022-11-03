53% of Delhi-NCR residents blame stubble burning for air pollution

SUMMARY According to a LocalCircles survey of 20,000 inhabitants, around 53% of Delhi-NCR residents identify stubble burning in neighbouring states as the "primary cause" of growing levels of air pollution. LocalCircles is a community social media platform that conducts surveys on government, public, and consumer concerns.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) statistics revealed that Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 426 at 9.10 a.m. Stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring states was cited as the underlying cause of poor air quality in the national capital by about 10,037 respondents. (Image: Shutterstock)

Additionally, on Thursday, the percentage of stubble burning in Delhi increased to 38 percent, experts claimed, causing the thick layer of pungent smog that blanketed the national capital. (Image: Shutterstock)

According to the data breakdown, a far lower number, or 13 percent, believe the major cause is "motor vehicle emissions," while 7 percent blamed it on "garbage burning in the city." Another 7 percent cited "industrial pollutants," and the remaining 7 percent blamed "construction activity," as stated in the survey. (Image: Shutterstock)

When asked about the Odd-Even car initiative, around 10,547 people stated that they "don't support" the arrangement. The data breakdown reveals that 56 percent of respondents do not favour it, while 38 percent are willing to support this move to cut pollution. (Image: Shutterstock)