Most global cities far exceed World Health Organisation's (WHO) air pollution guidelines, according to a new report by the US Health Effects Institute (HEI). The Air Quality and Health in Cities, a State Of Global Air Report studied the air quality of more than 7000 cities in the world. Delhi and Kolkata emerged as the top two most polluted cities in terms of exposure to hazardous fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Mumbai ranked 14 in the top 20. In terms of the highest disease burden from a PM 2.5-related ailment, Delhi came in at 6th, with 106 deaths per 100,000 and Kolkata was 8th with 99 deaths. Out of the 7,239 cities covered, only 103, the most populous across six regions were considered for the ranking. Here are the top 10 most polluted cities of the world in terms of exposure to PM 2.5 (µg/m3)