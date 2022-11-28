Yami Gautam Birthday: 5 must-watch films of the actor

SUMMARY Yami Gautam is popular among fans for her acting chops and flawless beauty. Her screen presence is impactful and she has grown as an actor with every film she has done. The Vicky Donor actress will celebrate her 34th birthday on November 28. Here is a look at some of her best performances.

Vicky Donor (2012) | Yami Gautam kickstarted her Bollywood journey with ‘Vicky Donor’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. She played the character of Ashima Roy in this 2012 release that dealt with the issue of sperm donation and infertility. Gautam impressed everyone with her onscreen presence. (Image: YouTube)

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) | Do you remember the famous dialogue from the movie “How’s the josh?” Well, yes, this Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer is a decent watch. While the film portrayed Vicky as a captain who was at the forefront of the real-life surgical strike of 2016, Gautam essayed the role of an intelligence officer. (Image: YouTube)

Kaabil (2017) | Yami Gautam played a visually challenged woman in ‘Kaabil’ which also starred actor Hrithik Roshan. It was a career-defining role for her. ‘Kaabil’ did well at the box office and it was indeed Yami’s one of biggest releases to date. (Image: YouTube)

Bala (2019) | ‘Bala’ had Yami Gautam along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The movie deals with stereotypes and the way society functions. Yami played the character of Pari in the film with absolute finesse. (Image: YouTube)

A Thursday (2022) | This film was indeed a game-changer in Yami Gautam’s career. In the film, she plays Naina Jaiswal, a preschool teacher who holds 16 children hostage in a school. The movie also showed Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. Yami received a lot of praise for her role. (Image: YouTube)