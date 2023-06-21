World Music Day | Coachella to Glastonbury, a look at the 6 best music festivals

SUMMARY World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year to salute this great art form. But here's a chance to celebrate the best of music all year round.

Music, a key part of our lives, is a soothing art form which enhances mental and emotional well-being. The magic of music lies in the fact that it transcends the language barrier and can help us to forget our troubles for a while. World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year in order to appreciate and enjoy this great art form. But music should be celebrated all year round. (Image: Pixabay)

A survey by American audio equipment manufacturer JBL found that a large number of music lovers in India acknowledge the de-stressing and relaxing effects of music while many believe that listening to music boosts their confidence. You can also celebrate music by attending prominent music festivals across the world. Let us take a look at some of the most popular music festivals. (Image: Pixabay)

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, US | The Coachella Music Festival is attended by people from every corner of the world. This year, the two-weekend music festival saw the participation of the likes of Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean. In fact, Indian fans also had something to cheer for as Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at the music festival. The 2024 edition of the Coachella Music Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. (Image: Wikipedia)

International Sori Festival, South Korea | This music festival is held in the south-western city of Jeonju and boasts of an East-West musical synthesis. The International Sori Festival has emerged as one of Asia's most popular culture fests. (Image: visitkorea.or.kr)

Mawazine, Morocco | The Mawazine music festival attracts people from all over the world. You should attend this flagship Moroccan event at least once in your lifetime as it features world-class concerts. The festival also provides the opportunity to experience the rich sub-Saharan African music. (Image: Wikipedia)

Roskilde Festival, Denmark | Music fans swear that Denmark’s Roskilde Festival is one of the world’s most unique fests. The plus point of this festival is that it caters to all genres of rock and pop music, including acts such as Cardi B. (Image: Wikipedia)

Glastonbury Festival, England | The Glastonbury Festival is known for being the ground zero for nearly all of the counter-cultural movements of the 1970s and 1980s. This year, the festival will be held at Somerset's Worthy Farm. (Image: Wikipedia)

Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas, US | Electric Daisy Carnival is the largest festival of electronic dance music in North America. It can be said that Las Vegas’ EDC has done a great deal for the electronic music renaissance. If you are hell-bent on hedonistic thrills set to a pulsing soundtrack, then you should definitely attend this festival. (Image: Wikipedia)