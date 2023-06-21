CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsentertainment NewsWorld Music Day | Coachella to Glastonbury, a look at the 6 best music festivals

World Music Day | Coachella to Glastonbury, a look at the 6 best music festivals

World Music Day | Coachella to Glastonbury, a look at the 6 best music festivals
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 12:46:09 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year to salute this great art form. But here's a chance to celebrate the best of music all year round.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Music, a key part of our lives, is a soothing art form which enhances mental and emotional well-being. The magic of music lies in the fact that it transcends the language barrier and can help us to forget our troubles for a while. World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year in order to appreciate and enjoy this great art form. But music should be celebrated all year round. (Image: Pixabay)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

A survey by American audio equipment manufacturer JBL found that a large number of music lovers in India acknowledge the de-stressing and relaxing effects of music while many believe that listening to music boosts their confidence. You can also celebrate music by attending prominent music festivals across the world. Let us take a look at some of the most popular music festivals. (Image: Pixabay)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X