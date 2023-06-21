World Music Day | Coachella to Glastonbury, a look at the 6 best music festivals

SUMMARY World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year to salute this great art form. But here's a chance to celebrate the best of music all year round.

Music, a key part of our lives, is a soothing art form which enhances mental and emotional well-being. The magic of music lies in the fact that it transcends the language barrier and can help us to forget our troubles for a while. World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year in order to appreciate and enjoy this great art form. But music should be celebrated all year round. (Image: Pixabay)

A survey by American audio equipment manufacturer JBL found that a large number of music lovers in India acknowledge the de-stressing and relaxing effects of music while many believe that listening to music boosts their confidence. You can also celebrate music by attending prominent music festivals across the world. Let us take a look at some of the most popular music festivals. (Image: Pixabay)