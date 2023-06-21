SUMMARY World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It is all about providing a free field for all music lovers and creators to demonstrate their abilities.

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It’s a special day when musicians — both professionals and amateurs — get together and perform, with many concerts being organised across the world. (Image: Pixabay)

World Music Day serves to remind us about the power of music and the need to share good music with others. (Image: Pixabay)

History | The first International Music Day was observed on the day of the Summer Solstice in 1982. The event was organised in Paris at the Fete de la Musique. Jack Lang, who was a French politician, introduced the concept of celebrating World Music Day. He thought this up with a music composer and radio producer, Maurice Fleuret. (Image: Pixabay)

Both were major parts of the then-French Ministry of Culture. Lang requested Fleuret to take up the position of director of music and dance at the Ministry of Culture. (Image: Pixabay)

While studying cultural habits around music, Fleuret came to know that one in two persons in France knows how to play a musical instrument. He encouraged people to come out of their homes and participate in the Music Day celebration on the day of the Summer Solstice — and sing or play instruments outdoors. (Image: Pixabay)

Significance | World Music Day is all about providing a free field for all music lovers and creators to demonstrate their abilities. It is celebrated to focus on the value of music in our lives. It encourages aspiring, young, as well as professional musicians to play in unison. (Image: Pixabay)

World Music Day is celebrated in more than 120 nations around the world, which hold public concerts in different places like parks, stadiums, and auditoriums. These celebrations bring people closer and emphasise the same spirit. (Image: Pixabay)

On this occasion, all the concerts or any programmes related to music can be attended free of charge. It also allows everyone to take part. Even the performers do not charge for the events. (Image: Pixabay)

Theme | For World Music Day, a theme is decided every year. However, for the 2023 celebration, the theme is yet to be announced. The theme of the previous year, 2022, was ‘Music at the Intersections.’ The idea of the theme is to promote the specified thought through music to everyone who perceives it. (Image: Pixabay)

World Music Day 2021 was themed ‘Make Music Day,’ highlighting the importance of music in bringing out the best in people and fostering their love for music. (Image: Pixabay)