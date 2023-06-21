SUMMARY World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It is all about providing a free field for all music lovers and creators to demonstrate their abilities.

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It’s a special day when musicians — both professionals and amateurs — get together and perform, with many concerts being organised across the world. (Image: Pixabay)

World Music Day serves to remind us about the power of music and the need to share good music with others. (Image: Pixabay)