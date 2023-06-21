CNBC TV18
World Music Day 2023 | The origin and how it is celebrated

World Music Day 2023 | The origin and how it is celebrated

World Music Day 2023 | The origin and how it is celebrated
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It is all about providing a free field for all music lovers and creators to demonstrate their abilities.

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It’s a special day when musicians — both professionals and amateurs — get together and perform, with many concerts being organised across the world. (Image: Pixabay)

World Music Day serves to remind us about the power of music and the need to share good music with others. (Image: Pixabay)

X