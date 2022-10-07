World Mental Health Day: 10 movies, shows that highlight the sensitivity of the issue

SUMMARY In the hustle of life, a topic that always goes unnoticed is mental health of people. Conversations around mental health are now becoming common but they are still far from what is needed, especially in a country like India where shaming people for mental health disorders has been internalized. However, in the modern days, several initiatives and proactive campaigns have helped mental health finally come to light. In recent years, the sensitive subject has found itself as the premise of many works of art and entertainment as well, which has helped people understand the issue better and even relate to it. Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, here’s a look at some of the shows and movies on the subject.

Silver Linings Playbook | Based on Matthew Quick's novel of the same name, Silver Linings Playbook follows two main characters, Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper), who is diagnosed with bipolar and Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a widow dealing with her own mental illness. The movie is a fantastic romantic comedy showing how people with their own sets of problems can find greatness in one another. (Image: Youtube)

Dear Zindagi | Dear Zindagi follows the lead character played by Alia Bhatt who suffers from anxiety attacks and insomnia. During her tough time, Alia comes across a psychiatrist who helps her get over it. The movie motivated many to take professional help. (Image: WallpaperCave)

After Life | The Netflix series After Life tells the story of Tony who loses his wife to cancer and struggles with his emotions, depression and suicidal thoughts. The dark comedy sheds light on grief and depression and most importantly, it shows how men deal with such issues, which hasn’t been a common subject in mainstream media. (Image: WallpaperCave)

Tamasha | Tamasha shows how the life of a person changes upside down due to borderline personality disorder. The film’s lead Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) is trying to discover his true personality and his girlfriend Tara (Deepika Padukone) tries to help him in discover himself. (Image: Wallpaperaccess)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower | Based on the sensational novel by Stephen Chobsky, the story of the film follows Charlie, a high school freshman who's a bit shy and prone to anxiety at first, but manages to find himself with the support of his high school friends. (Image: Youtube)

Taare Zameen Par | Another untouched topic, the 2007’s blockbuster Taare Zameen Par, started the conversation of how kids suffering from mental disorders are treated. The film shows the reality of mental pressure and bullying that people with dyslexia endure and how a person can make a difference. (Image: WallpaperCave)

BoJack Horseman | This animated series is a dark comedy about explores the lead BoJack’s struggles with addiction, depression, and maintaining healthy relationships with his friends and acquaintances. The series is critically acclaimed and widely praised for its realistic portrayal of anxiety, depression, and trauma, among many other pertinent issues. (Image: Pinterest)

Black | Black shed light on the topic of ageism and memory issues which had long been used as a laughing matter. The movie put a disability and Alzheimer’s, a mental illness related to old age, on the big screen which helped to sensitize people towards the issues. (Image: Youtube)

It's Kind of a Funny Story | The movie is about a 16-year-old kid, who is sent to the psychiatric hospital after contemplating suicide. The movie is not as grim as it may sound as it has a light tone, showing that the people who need help are not indifferent from people who make jokes, laugh and help others. (Image: Youtube)

Joker | In the fictional psychological thriller Joker, we see the lead Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), as a mentally unstable man suffering from isolation and bullying. The movie shows how a person can be pushed to the limit when there is no support system and little access to resources. It highlights the importance of seeking help and access to mental health resources. (Image: Wallpaperaccess)