SUMMARY With the holiday season approaching, a number of Christmas-themed compositions will be released on OTT platforms this week. Apart from the festive theme, the courtroom drama ‘The Twelve’ and the much-awaited thriller web series ‘Dharavi Bank’ starring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are also releasing in the third week of November. On the big screen, superstar Ajay Devgn will be back with the second part of ‘Drishyam’, featuring Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna. Here is a look at some of the top releases on OTT platforms and theatres this week.

Drishyam 2 | The much-anticipated crime thriller, ‘Drishyam 2’, will be releasing in the theatres on November 18. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster. Ajay Devgn will reprise his character Vijay Salgaonkar who planned for the perfect cover to protect his family from a murder conviction. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. The first part of the movie was directed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. (Image: Youtube)

Christmas with You | The plot of the movie starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr revolves around a pop diva, who is experiencing a sudden burnout in her career. She grants a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her and finds a shot at reviving her career and finding true love. The Christmas-themed movie is releasing on November 17 on Netflix. (Image: Youtube)

Christmas in Love | The movie which was just made available on Netflix today, has Daniel Lissing, Brooke D’Orsay and Mary-Margaret Humes in lead roles. D’Orsay plays the role of Ellie who works in a renowned bakery. She falls in love with the CEO’s son who has come undercover to gain experience in the industry. (Image: Youtube)

Dharavi Bank | The crime thriller ‘Dharavi Bank’ has Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in lead roles. The plot revolves around a Rs 30,000 crore crime nexus run by Thalaivan, played by Shetty, in Mumbai’s Dharavi area. Officer Jayant Gavaskar, played by Oberoi, tries to bring down the nexus. Releasing on November 19, the web series will be available on MX Player. (Image: Youtube)

The Twelve | The courtroom drama has Kate Mulvaney and Brendan Cowell in the lead roles. The series, which showcases the backstage drama of a courtroom, will release on Lionsgate Play on November 18. (Image: Youtube)

Sardar | ‘Sardar’ is a spy thriller directed by PS Mithran and features Karthi Sivakumar in a dual role. The story revolves around the father-son duo of Sardar – one a celebrated spy and the other a famous cop. Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Pandey act in the movie which garnered huge numbers at the box office. The movie will release on the OTT platform Aha on November 18. (Image: Youtube)