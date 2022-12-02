Movies this week: Watch Freddy, Qala, Lady Chatterley's Lover & more

SUMMARY As we head towards the end of the year, a host of entertaining and interesting movie releases awaits us in the first week of December. While there will be crime thrillers, romance, dramas, Christmas romantic movies and other releases on OTT platforms, Ayushman Khurrana's “An Action Hero” is set to keep the cinema halls busy. Here’s a quick look at the top movies arriving on streaming platforms and theatres this week.

Freddy | The Kartik Aaryan-fronted thriller has created a huge buzz on social media with an intriguing trailer and news of the actor gaining 14 kilos for the role. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the plot revolves around a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde theme with Kartik Aaryan playing the role of a shy dentist who turns into a killer at night. The movie dropped on Disney + Hotstar on December 2. (Image: Twitter)

Qala | Qala is a psychological thriller directed by Anvita Dutt, featuring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Varun Grover. Late actor Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, is making his acting debut with Qala. The story, set in Kolkata in the 1940s, follows a talented singer haunted by her tragic past as she struggles to keep her career from sinking. Qala released on OTT platform Netflix on December 1. (Youtube)

India Lockdown | This movie, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is inspired by true events. The plot follows the stories of four people and how the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns affected their lives. The cast includes actors Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Sai Tamhankar. The film received a good response at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It released on ZEE5 on December 2. (Image: Youtube)

Lady Chatterley's Lover | This movie, featuring Emma Corrin, Jack O' Connell and Mathew Duckett, is an adaptation of DH Lawrence's steamy novel by the same name. It is one of the most anticipated releases this week. The novel published in 1928 was banned in the UK for being “obscene” as it discussed female sexuality and pleasure. The movie Lady Chatterley's Lover released on Netflix on December 2. (Image: Youtube)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol | This animated musical retells the story of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. The story revolves around the miser Ebenezer Scrooge who has only one last chance to fix the mistakes of his past. The movie is releasing on Netflix on December 2. (Image: Youtube)

An Action Hero | Directed by Anirudh Iyer, this movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart and Hiten Patel. The plot revolves around superstar action hero Maanav played by Khurrana who becomes a youth icon at 30. However, he is forced to live in hiding after an accident while shooting in Haryana leads to the death of a person. The movie releases in the theatres today. (Image: Youtube)