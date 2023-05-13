Vikram Vedha to IB71: Top OTT and theatrical releases for your weekend binge watch

SUMMARY This week is set to be packed with entertainment with big titles releasing on the top OTT platforms and in the theatres. Hrithik Roshan and Said Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha made its OTT debut on Jio Cinema while Vidyut Jamwal’s action-packed film IB71 released in the theatres this week. Here’s a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases for your weekend watch:

Vikram Vedha | Jio Cinemas | Release date: May 12 | Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The original 2017 Tamil film featuring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles turned out to be a big hit. The Hindi remake was released on Jio Cinema on May 12, and it chronicles a chase between a cop named Vikram and a gangster named Vedha. (Image: Youtube)

Taj: Reign Of Revenge Season 2 | Zee5 | Release date: May 12 | Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of Emperor Akbar in this historical drama. The second season depicts the story of prince Salim’s journey after 15 years of his exile where he is out to avenge his lost love. The show depicts the fiery vengeance that may create a new empire or turn the Mughal dynasty into ashes. (Image: Youtube)

Dahaad | Amazon Prime Video | Release Date: May 12 | Sonakshi Sinha has made her OTT debut with Hindi web series Dahaad, which is now streaming Amazon Prime Video. The eight-episode series premiered at the Berlinale International Film Festival in February. It tells the story of a sub-inspector who tries to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal roaming the streets. (Image: Youtube)

The Mother | Netflix | Release Date: May 12, 2023 | The film features Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. The thriller tells the story of a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter from dangerous men who try to harm her to get revenge. (Image: Youtube)

Crater | Disney Plus Hotstar | Release Date: May 12 | Crater follows the story of a boy who grows up on a lunar mining colony. The boy takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater after the death of his father. Along with his four best friends, he goes on an adventure for one last time before being permanently relocated to another planet. (Image: Youtube)

IB71 | Release Date: May 12 | Action hero Vidyut Jamwal’s IB71 is based on true events, which occurred during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. The film revolves around the period when the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission to provide the Indian armed forces an advantage to win the war. (Image: Youtube)

Music School Movie | Release date: May 12 | Starring Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi, Music School Movie is a 12-song-long musical which tells the story of two teachers who set out to create a show based on The Sound of Music to help students relax and take a break from the burden of the education system. (Image: Youtube)