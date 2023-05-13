English
Vikram Vedha to IB71: Top OTT and theatrical releases for your weekend binge watch

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 1:33:06 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

This week is set to be packed with entertainment with big titles releasing on the top OTT platforms and in the theatres. Hrithik Roshan and Said Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha made its OTT debut on Jio Cinema while Vidyut Jamwal’s action-packed film IB71 released in the theatres this week. Here’s a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases for your weekend watch:

Vikram Vedha | Jio Cinemas | Release date: May 12 | Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The original 2017 Tamil film featuring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles turned out to be a big hit. The Hindi remake was released on Jio Cinema on May 12, and it chronicles a chase between a cop named Vikram and a gangster named Vedha. (Image: Youtube)

Taj: Reign Of Revenge Season 2 | Zee5 | Release date: May 12 | Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of Emperor Akbar in this historical drama. The second season depicts the story of prince Salim’s journey after 15 years of his exile where he is out to avenge his lost love. The show depicts the fiery vengeance that may create a new empire or turn the Mughal dynasty into ashes. (Image: Youtube)

