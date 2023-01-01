Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: A look at some of her finest performances

SUMMARY Vidya Balan is inarguably one of the finest performers in Bollywood today. She carved a niche for herself with a stellar screen presence in her very first film Parineeta, which was released in 2005. Her nearly flawless voice modulation and an impressive selection of roles earned her the love of millions of fans. The actress celebrates her 44th birthday on January 1. On her birthday, here is a look at the top movies of Vidya Balan to watch.

2. Paa | In Paa, Vidya Balan plays the role of a strong independent woman, who is a busy gynaecologist, and a mother of a 12-year-old son, who suffers from a progressive genetic disorder which causes a person to age prematurely. Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the character of her son. (Image: Youtube)

3. Shakuntala Devi | Playing the role of famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi’ was one of the finest performances of Vidya Balan. The movie was released on the OTT platform during the COVID-19 lockdown but it was extremely well-received and loved by audiences and critics alike. (Image: Youtube)

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa | The remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, the film revolved around what happens when a woman is possessed by a dancer's ghost. One of Vidya’s most challenging roles, the film served as a testament to her acting abilities. Bhool Bhulaiyaa also featured Akshay Kumar and did extremely well at the box office to attain cult status. Its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also created a lot of buzz at the box office. (Image: Youtube)

5. Ishqiya (2010) | Vidya played the role of a widow, who could easily manipulate anyone. The dark romantic comedy-drama displayed her chemistry with Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah which was as crackling as it can be. (Image: Youtube)